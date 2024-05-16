Exclusive Premiere: “Twenty-Five” by Lake Street Dive from Their New LP ‘Good Together’

The Boston-born band Lake Street Dive understands what it means to write songs with a range of emotions. In one moment, the group is offering listeners a lively track rich with horns, bounce and flavor. And in another, they demonstrate what it means to dive deep into the personal and vulnerable and to accentuate the heartstrings.

On the band’s new piano-driven track “Twenty-Five,” which American Songwriter is premiering here today, that is exactly what they do. Lead singer Rachael Price swells and belts out thoughts about getting older, love and distance. These are the ingredients to stir the soul. These are the components to the band’s latest track. And fans can check out the new offering here below.

The new song comes from the band’s upcoming LP Good Together, which is set to drop on June 21 from Fantasy Records. To date, Lake Street Dive has already shared two singles, the lively “Better Not Tell You” and brass-infused “Good Together.”

“Renewed Sense of Purpose”

According to the band, the new album showcases the members’ “renewed sense of purpose” and aims to highlight “our shared humanity against the social divisions pulling us apart.” The focus, the group says, is a sense of “joyful rebellion.” And while much of it gets fans to dance, the band’s new single offers a downtempo moment, one of reflection on the human condition.

Lake Street Dive is set to go on tour in June, and they will perform their first ever show at Madison Square Garden in New York on September 14. Fans can visit here for more information. Formed in 2004, the group is set to celebrate 20 years of music thanks to its new record and expansive string of dates. But you can check out the latest single and lyric video here below.

Photo by Shervin Lainez / Courtesy Sacks & Co.