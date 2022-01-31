The Top 10 Athlete Songwriters

Growing up, I wasn’t good at very much. I took piano lessons, played trumpet in the school band. I was so-so at both. I also played basketball. In middle school, I was one of the last guys off the bench. In high school, it was a better story. But I was no Grant Hill or Bobby Hurley.

That’s why when I hear about people today who are excellent at both music and sports, I know it’s deserving of celebration. How can one person be world-class at two (or more) endeavors? While it may not seem fair, it is certainly something worthy of observation and appreciation.

Let’s take a look at the best athlete musician and songwriters here. Who are those folks who are accomplished in one field only to step out onto another and soar high there, as well? Without further ado, here are the top athlete musician-songwriters.

1. Damian Lillard (Rapper, NBA All-Star)

2. Shaquille O’Neal (Rapper, NBA All-Star)

3. Bernie Williams (Guitarist, MLB All-Star)

4. Henrik Lundqvist (Guitarist, NHL Goalie)

5. John Daly (Guitarist, Pro-Golfer)

6. Jack McDowell (Guitarist, MLB Pitcher)

7. Alexi Lalas (Guitarist, World Cup Soccer Star)

8. Shaun White (Frontman, Olympic Snowboarder)

9. John McEnroe (Frontman, Pro Tennis Player)

10. Wayman Tisdale (Guitarist, NBA All-Star)