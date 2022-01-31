Def Leppard Expands Publishing Deal with Primary Wave Music

Def Leppard has expanded its partnership with Primary Wave Music, which has acquired an additional stake in the band’s music publishing catalog as well as master royalty income stream. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition covers the band’s 11 studio albums, including some of the band’s biggest hits, “Rock of Ages,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” and “Photograph,” throughout their 45-year career.

Primary Wave first partnered with Def Leppard in 2009, to market and administer the band’s catalog of songs, which have been featured on many television shows, including American Horror Story: 1984, Cobra Kai, Hit the Floor, and more.

The acquisition is the latest for Primary Wave, which also houses catalogs of Prince, Bob Marley, Stevie Nicks, Whitney Houston, James Brown, Smokey Robinson, Burt Bacharach, and more.

“With Def Leppard celebrating 45 years as a band this year, we at Primary Wave are beyond excited on further partnering with them in a more meaningful way,” said Rob Dippold, Primary Wave Music partner and chief digital strategy officer, in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue building and elevating not only the band’s musical body of work but their impact in pop culture and the industry in general.” “It has been an absolute pleasure over the last decade working with the band, management, and their entire team.”

Primary Wave COO Ramon Villa added, “When we partner with artists, we look at it as they are joining our family. Def Leppard is an icon in music history as they continue to entertain people worldwide. We are always excited and humbled when an iconic artist entrusts us to help further expand the reach of their creative body of work.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images