Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Share Clip of ‘MTV Unplugged’ Performance

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are going unplugged.

In a new clip, premiering with Entertainment Weekly, the two singers performed a rendition of Cole Porter’s 1930 song, “Love For Sale,” which you can see below.

The full show airs on December 16.

The song is the namesake of the duo’s new Grammy-nominated album, which earned a number of Grammy nominations, along with a Guinness World Record.

The concert was the penultimate recording for the pair. It was filmed in the summer before their recent CBS performance, One Last Time. In the clip, Gaga jokes, “I’ll work for you any night of the week.”

Bennett’s family recently revealed that the legendary singer is suffering from Alzheimer’s.

According to EW, in addition to their shows One Last Time and Unplugged, Gaga and Bennett will also feature in the upcoming 2022 Paramount+ documentary, The Lady and the Legend.

Along with all the recent music, Gaga is starring in the new film House of Gucci, which is in theaters now. The singer also made headlines recently, talking about her bulletproof inauguration dress.

When American Songwriter spoke to Gaga last year, she told us about her latest album, Chromatica (2020). She also talked about staying focused as a creative person.

“I’m trying to make sure I stay centered, focused on my art, on my work,” Gaga told American Songwriter. “For me, I always want to feel like I’m giving something to the world. If not, I don’t feel like myself.”

She added: “It’s interesting. Writing music, for me, is never one single process. It’s never one system. But there is a system. It’s just a system that’s ever-changing.”

Gaga also talked about mental health and the importance of discussing it.

“I’d like to socialize the idea that mental health issues can be astonishing,” Gaga said. “Mental health issues at times for many people can be very confusing. But I’d like to make it simpler. One of the most wonderful things that I’ve ever experienced was having a doctor not wear their white coat and share with me their life and what they’ve been through. To hear them say, ‘I know that you’re in pain and that makes sense because you’ve been through some very difficult things.’ In a way, it frees me.”

Photo: Lester Cohen