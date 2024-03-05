‘The Voice’: All the Ones That Got Away On the Recent Round of Blind Auditions

The reality of The Voice is not everyone gets a chair turn. Sometimes there are near misses with only one or two chair turns, and occasionally an artist just doesn’t have the chops yet to be on the show. The judges always have constructive remarks and complements for them, but fans are often left questioning, “Are the coaches’ buttons stuck???” Here’s everyone who was sent home during the latest round of blind auditions.

Are the coaches’ buttons stuck??? #TheVoice — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) March 5, 2024

Ten, 37

From Chicago, Illinois, Ten unfortunately didn’t wow the judges enough for a chair turn. She had exceptional style and a unique sound, but the judges felt that she needed more breath control as well as a better song choice. Ten sang “Hit Em Up Style (Oops)” by Blue Cantrell, but put a jazzy spin on it that she didn’t seem to be able to get ahead of, according to John Legend. One fan noted, “She had power, style, and attitude and I’m SHOCKED no one turned (but maybe the song just didn’t really give a moment for the judges to be like ‘WOW I need to turn’).”

Mecca Notes, 33

Hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana, Mecca Notes sang “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” by Stevie Wonder, but didn’t earn a chair turn from the judges. He had amazing energy and a great stage presence, as well as a wonderful voice that the judges commented on. They seemed to regret not turning for him, but noted some pitch issues during his audition. Fans shared their opinions on the judges’ decision, with one questioning, “Mecca Notes, gorgeous gritty vocal from the top and was rocking the house with palpable energy. No chairs turned?”

Summer Brooke, 30

A member of her family bluegrass band for nearly 20 years, Sylva, North Carolina native Summer Brooke performed “Hold On To Me” by Lauren Daigle. Although she didn’t impress the judges enough to earn a turn, she had a sweet, clear voice that the judges complemented. She seemed a bit shaky at times, and had some pitch issues, though Reba McEntire noted that if she worked on her breath she would better be able to sustain her longer notes on perfect pitch. While she was sent home, she left a parting gift with each of the judges—handmade, personalized cowboy hats.

