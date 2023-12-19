Who are ‘The Voice’ Season 25 Coaches? A Beloved Former Coach Returns & the First-Ever Coaching Duo

The Voice season 24 is coming to an end tonight, December 19, but there’s still so much more to look forward to on the singing competition. There were some big highs this season, such as Reba McEntire returning as an official coach and Wynonna Judd stepping in as Mega Mentor. There were also some lows this season as well, such as fans’ reactions to Nini Iris not moving forward to the Top 5.

Still, even with this season’s conclusion, there are big things coming for season 25. First of all, there will be a whole new host of incredible talents attempting to prove themselves to the coaches. Speaking of coaches, there will be some new faces in the big red chairs coming up.

For the first time, a duo will be coaching the new talent. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the pop duo Dan + Shay will take up the coaching mantle next season. They made their coaching debut during season 24, taking over for the Knockouts while Niall Horan was on tour. Now, they’re coming back for the next season as official coaches and judges.

“I know you’re coming on here for season 25,” Horan told Dan + Shay via video chat at the time, “so it’s good practice for you guys.”

Additionally, there will be a familiar and beloved face returning to the panel. Chance the Rapper was welcomed to The Voice in season 23 as a mentor and guest judge, and he had a instantly positive attitude and unshakable willingness to help his team succeed. His outlook charmed everyone immediately, and the show decided to bring him back for season 25.

At the time he initially joined The Voice, Chance the Rapper shared his excitement. “I wanted to be a coach on The Voice because I like giving platforms to young artists, especially people who are already seasoned in their trade and know what they’re doing but just need the right spotlight,” he said. “I wanted to be a part of the process.”

The Voice season 25 premieres on February 26, 2024 at 8pm eastern on NBC. The second episode airs on February 27 at 8pm eastern. The show will air on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and Peacock.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA