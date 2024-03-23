‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Takes Over Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville With Powerful Performance

Since winning season 24 of The Voice, Huntley watched as his life transformed overnight. Once wanting nothing more than to break into the music industry, the singer did more than gain his footing in music as he continues to grow a sizable fanbase. And not wasting his time in the spotlight, Huntley recently took over Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar with a powerful performance that showcased the reason he won The Voice.

Over the last few days, Shelton’s Ole Red bar was overtaken by The Voice as Dan + Shay performed a show in Nashville. Even Shelton made a surprise appearance when he called into the bar to check in on the country duo. But for Huntley, he commanded the stage as he performed, donning his signature look. While those in attendance enjoyed the show, fans online also praised the singer, writing, “Brought the house down.” Another person added, “Still sounds great. Wish I was there to enjoy it in person.” And one comment read, “I’ll be seeing you tomorrow and I’m so excited. I rooted for you throughout The Voice and cried when you WON! So definitely looking forward to hear you live!”

Huntley Homecoming Celebration Canceled Again

Besides performing at Shelton’s Ole Red bar, Huntley recently made headlines when his homecoming celebration was canceled by the city of Fredericksburg. While Huntley won The Voice a few months ago, the city has worked to celebrate his accomplishment. Originally, the city wanted to honor Huntley in January, but due to winter weather, the celebration was postponed.

Moving the homecoming to March 30, the city once again canceled the event stating the decision came “due to Huntley’s schedule.” With many looking forward to the event, which featured a pep rally at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium, Huntley decided to speak out and give his side of the story.

Sharing his thoughts on Facebook, Huntley admitted, “I did not cancel Huntley Day because of my schedule. I didn’t change it thinking that something was more important. I changed it because there was really no reason for you guys to waste your time.” Giving a glimpse into what the event might have looked like, he continued, “I wanted local food trucks in the parking lot to come celebrate. I wanted blow-up houses and activities for the kids to do. I would’ve rather played some music for you than stand up on a stage and say a few words.”

While not sharing the same vision, Huntley insisted there was “no drama” between him and the city as he hoped to put on an event that was both “Awesome and huge.”

