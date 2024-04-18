Watch Huntley and Jacquie Roar Belt a Velvet Revolver Song in ‘The Voice’ Champ’s Hometown Bar

Recently, some of the biggest stars from the last season of The Voice have been spending time together. Social media posts from last week showed Huntley, Jacquie Roar, and Nini Iris hanging out and having a great time together. More recently, the season 24 champ shared a video of him and Roar belting at a bar in his hometown.

Currently, Huntley lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Yesterday, he shared a video of him and Roar sitting at the bar at Cheeky’s Cocktails in Fredericksburg belting along to “Fall to Pieces” by Velvet Revolver. In the caption, he wrote, “When you make friends that match your energy. Great after party at Cheeky’s Cocktails.”

Roar popped into the comments to share her opinion on their impromptu duet. “Holy sh–… We’re f—ing GOOD,” she wrote.

Huntley, Jacquie Roar, and Nini Iris Battle for The Voice Trophy Again

Huntley, Iris, and Roar fought hard for the trophy on The Voice before he walked away with it. However, a recent social media post showed that the battle isn’t over.

The video showed Roar holding the coveted trophy in a comfortable-looking living room. “Oh my gosh, you guys, I finally got my trophy from The Voice,” she said. “They put the wrong name on it,” she added, showing Huntley’s name engraved on the hardware. “But I’m really proud of me. I’m the champion,” she continued before launching into a rendition of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

Then, Iris came in, grabbing the trophy and staking her claim. “What are you talking about? This is mine,” she exclaimed, trying to take the trophy from Roar.

Finally, Huntley came in to attempt to wrestle his trophy away from Roar and Nini before the hilarious video ended.

Life After The Voice

The Voice wasn’t the end for Nini Iris, Jacquie Roar, or Huntley. All three artists are working to advance their music careers. Huntley and his band have been playing shows and he has an album in the works. Additionally, both Iris and Roar have released new music recently.

Roar has released two singles since The Voice ended –“Bad Habit” and “Learn About Love.” Iris released “Psycho” last Friday (April 12).

Featured Image by Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images