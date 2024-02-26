Where Are They Now? ‘The Voice’ Finalists Huntley and Ruby Leigh

Season 25 of The Voice premieres tonight on NBC. With that in mind, many fans are wondering what happened to season 24’s finalists, Huntley and Ruby Leigh. Both contestants continued their musical careers after the show. However, they’ve approached the fame they gained from competing in front of a massive national audience differently.

Huntley walked away from The Voice with a cash prize and a recording contract. Leigh came in second but didn’t walk away empty-handed. She left the show with a new level of confidence as a performer and thousands of fans. In fact, both singers now have fanbases clamoring for new albums and hoping to see them embark on a tour.

What Is Huntley Doing?

Huntley took some time off to be with his family after winning The Voice in December. Then, on February 2 and 3, he played the first two shows of his post-TV career. He took the stage at the Pioneer Theater in Mateo, North Carolina. During his intimate set in the small venue, he delivered some cover songs as well as a handful of original tunes. Notably, he knocked a cover of “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty out of the park. He closed out his set by giving the glory to the Man Upstairs with a rendition of “Open the Eyes of My Heart.”

During Super Bowl weekend, Huntley traveled to Las Vegas. However, he didn’t go to watch the Big Game in person. Instead, he headlined SoberBowl, the only public Super Bowl watch party in Sin City that didn’t serve alcohol.

He walked away from the show with a record deal. So, chances are, he will be unveiling some new music and playing more shows in the near future. However, he hasn’t set a release date for an album or singles at this time.

Where Is Ruby Leigh Now?

Leigh didn’t win The Voice. However, she went home to Foley, Missouri a hometown hero. Maybe more importantly, she came away from the show with a renewed zeal for her musical career. A look at the teenage singer’s YouTube channel will show that she has been chasing the dream since she was a little girl.

Currently, she is playing local and regional shows. Additionally, she has been active on social media. Leigh regularly posts videos of her covering a wide range of songs from artists like Green Day, Patsy Cline, The Cranberries, and plenty more. That’s just the beginning, though. She’s looking at recording an album and hitting the road on a large-scale tour. Earlier this week, she teased a forthcoming music video which some fans speculate could be the forerunner for a larger project. Only time will tell, though.

In short, both former The Voice contestants are capitalizing on their post-show fame. Huntley and Leigh will be artists to watch in the future.

