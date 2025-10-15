‘The Voice’ Coach Snoop Dogg Uses Trickery to Try and Steal a Country Artist from Reba McEntire

Snoop Dogg pulled out a big trick on the latest episode of The Voice.

The situation began Aubrey Nicole and Cori Kennedy, two of Reba McEntire’s country powerhouses, paired up for the Battle Round.

McEntire assigned the women Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert’s “Something Bad” for their performance, and was immediately impressed by their abilities.

McEntire marveled at the “great contrast” that shone through the performance. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas, her team’s advisor, encouraged Kennedy to use her growl and Nicole to get looser on stage.

They take that feedback and delivered beyond measure.

“That’s how we battle!” Michael Bublé exclaimed after their performance. “… Aubrey, you crushed. Cori, what the hell? That was so awesome.”

When it was his turn, Snoop Dogg quipped, “Y’all made something bad something good.” While Bublé had declined to pick a winner, Snoop was all too happy to share that he’d go with Kennedy.

Niall Horan was likewise impressed by the performance, stating, “That was a real Battle. That’s how you do it… Cori, you were performing the hell out of it. Like, you were giving it. Aubrey, you were flawless. On fire.” Horan agreed with Snoop, saying he’d lean towards Kennedy as the winner.

For her part, McEntire praised the women’s “powerful voices,” stating, “It’s always really scary when two of the greatest singers pair up… I totally enjoyed what you girls put together.”

Listening to both Snoop and Horan, McEntire selected Kennedy as the winner, citing her “feisty” and “powerful” nature as the deciding factors.

Aubrey Nicole Stays on The Voice

McEntire didn’t want to say goodbye to Nicole either, though, so she decided to use her one-and-only save to keep the teen on her team. Snoop decided to throw his hat in the ring too, pushing his button to steal Nicole from Team Reba.

“Aubrey just performed her ass off. That was a hell of a performance,” Snoop said, before revealing that he tried to trick McEntire to get Nicole on his team.

“I actually said Cori, so she would take Cori, so I could take her,” he said. “Half of the plan worked. I didn’t think she was going to use her damn save!”

McEntire wasn’t intimidate by Snoop, as she told Nicole, “I think you oughta stay on my team because we’re having fun. I know your potential and we can keep that ball rolling. I love Snoop, but no.”

Nicole couldn’t turn her back on her coach, as she stated, “Snoop, I love you, but I’m going to have to go with my girl.”

McEntire was thrilled by the outcome, stating, “Aubrey is just totally different. She’s sweet, she’s young, but she’s got great range. I’m just so relieved I got to keep them both on my team.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC