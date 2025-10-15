3 Folk Rock Songs From the 1980s That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

When one browses to find some folk rock classics, the first decade they likely don’t dive into is the 1980s. The decadent decade isn’t necessarily known for its grassroots folk-oriented acts. However, that doesn’t mean they weren’t around, and you’re surely already thinking of a few as you read this article. So, while they weren’t as readily available as they were in the 60s and 70s, here are three folk rock songs from the 1980s that still shake the ground we stand on.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Small Town” by John Mellencamp

Many people unfamiliar with John Mellencamp seemingly view him as Bruce Springsteen 2.0. While there is some truth to that perspective, he was and is his own man, and his music carries its own weight, including his iconic 1985 single “Small Town”.

Following its release, Mellencamp’s 1985 single moved mountains on the chart. Specifically, it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at No. 51. Given the day in age in which this was released, this is quite an impressive feat. What is more impressive, though, was his ability to create a folk rock tale into a hit that matched the success of a pop single.

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman

Alright, before you put us on blast for this categorization, Tracy Chapman‘s 1988 single “Fast Car” is, in fact, a folk song with a contemporary twist. So, while it might not be folk rock in the most traditional sense, what else would it be? Nevertheless, this is one of the most popular tracks of the 1980s. Also, that is one heck of an accomplishment given that Chapman was going up against the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, George Michael, Michael Jackson, and more.

Upon its 1988 release, “Fast Car” went on to peak at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, Chapman infused the simple yet sentimental storytelling of the 60s and 70s back into the culture. We say that because while the 1980s did have ballads, they certainly weren’t the cream of the crop. Regardless, Chapman reminded the world that simple songs with simple lyrics and deep meanings move the masses, no matter their taste.

“Atlantic City” by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen‘s “Atlantic City” is surely the most popular and respected folk rock song of the 1980s. Though, is it not also one of the most popular and respected folk rock songs of all time? We believe so, and its legacy attests to our point of view, as it expands across decades, bands, and tastes of music.

Released on his iconic 1982 album, Nebraska, “Atlantic City” has become a staple in Springsteen’s catalog. While it didn’t have any notable chart success, the story and the melody of this song have cemented it as arguably one of the greatest songs of all time.

Photo by Matt Campbell/EPA/Shutterstock