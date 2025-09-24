‘The Voice’ Contestant Jacob Ryan Gustafson Proposes Onstage After His Blind Audition

Jacob Ryan Gustafson’s audition for The Voice took an unlikely turn. On the Sept. 23 episode of the competition series, the 35-year-old firefighter gave it a chance at the Blind Auditions.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ahead of his time on stage, Gustafson opened up about his blended family, which includes six kids total, three of whom are his and three of whom belong to his girlfriend, Jennifer Brown.

With Gustafson having such a dangerous job, Brown encouraged him to pursue music. With her support, he began gigging for the first time and worked up the courage to audition for The Voice.

For his Blind Audition, Gustafson decided to sing Morgan Wallen’s “Spin You Around” in honor of Brown.

The audition didn’t go as Gustafson hoped, as none of the coaches turned around. Niall Horan admitted that he wished he would’ve pushed his button, while Snoop Dogg promised to follow Gustafson and consider him for his label.

Before he left the stage, Gustafson asked if he could bring Brown out and the coaches eagerly agreed.

Jacob Ryan Gustafson Proposes to His Girlfriend on The Voice

“This life is a beautiful life and I’m so blessed,” Gustafson told his love. “Even right now if I could change anything, the only thing I’d change is your last name.”

With that, he dropped down to one knee and proposed to Brown. She quickly accepted and the coaches descended onto the stage to share hugs and well wishes.

“Jacob shows you that there are no losers on The Voice,” Michael Bublé told the cameras. “What a beautiful moment. Yeah, nobody turned, but the person he wanted most said yes.”

Since auditioning for the show, Gustafson has continued to pursue his career in music. In fact, on Sept. 22, he released a new song, “If I Could Change Anything.” Gustafson billed the track, which is a nod to what he told Brown during his proposal, as the perfect wedding song.

“I am really excited for this new one,” he wrote on Instagram. “I know you are not suppose to have favorites…. But if you’ve been to any of my shows in the past year you know this is my favorite song to sing. Thank you @14jenn_ for the inspiration.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC