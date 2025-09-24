‘The Voice’: Michael Bublé Wins Four-Chair Turn After Singing “Haven’t Met You Yet” With Contestant Max Cooper III

Michael Bublé pulled out all the stops during a recent four-chair turn on The Voice. On the Sept. 23 episode of the show, all four coaches were wowed by 23-year-old Max Cooper III.

The singer delighted with his soulful rendition of Mike Posner’s “Cooler Than Me.” The performance was made even more impressive by his keyboard playing throughout.

After Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Bublé all turned around, Cooper told the coaches that he taught himself to play piano by ear when he was just three. That stunned all four stars.

“The more we listened, it just kept growing and growing and growing,” McEntire said. “I would love to have you on my team because I think you’re super cute and really good.”

When it was his turn to pitch, Snoop noted that he was the first to turn around, quipping of the other coaches, “They followed as usual.”

“Dare to be different,” he said. “I’m a fan of all genres of music and I’d love to have you on Team Snoop.”

Horan was equally desperate to get Cooper on his team, as he said, “It was amazing. Someone like you on the show perks ears up. People want to watch and listen to you. I really hope you come with me.”

Michael Bublé Woos Max Cooper III to His Team on The Voice

Bublé, however, had a trick up his sleeve. The coach started his time by asking Cooper about the music he likes, and was delighted to hear that the answer was pop songs with a jazz twist.

Even better for Bublé, Cooper revealed that the first song he ever performed was “Haven’t Met You Yet.” With that Bublé saw an opening, and offered to sing his classic song with Cooper.

The pair proceeded to do just that. After the sweet moment, Bublé praised, “I just love the future of music for the world and America when a young dude like you has that passion. So cool.”

Cooper was swayed by Bublé and wound up picking the two-time Voice champion as his coach.

“He didn’t bend to the song,” Bublé told the cameras after the fact. “He made the song bend to him. I sang with Max and I honestly can’t wait to do it again in the finale. Can you smell a three-peat?”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC