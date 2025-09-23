What Time Does ‘The Voice’ Start Tonight (September, 23) ? Season 28 Update

On Monday, The Voice kicked off a new season with Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé returning. Although each coach hoped to win season 28, Bublé looked to extend his dominance on the show, already winning the previous two seasons. But with a way to go before the finale, the coaches were introduced to the first group of contestants during the Blind Auditions. Already showcasing some amazing talent and missed opportunities, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it’s new, and where to watch.

Videos by American Songwriter

For fans of The Voice, they can rejoice as a new episode will air tonight on NBC. Not wanting to keep fans waiting, the producers decided to keep the usual schedule of Mondays and Tuesdays. With two nights full of auditions, viewers were already introduced to singers like Aiden Ross, who joined Team Niall, Mindy Miller, who went to Team Snoop, and Manny Costello, who sided with Team Reba.

Again, just the first round of Blind Auditions, the competition will continue tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For those without cable, they also have a chance to watch The Voice on Peacock. Each new episode will be available to stream on the platform the following day.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Ralph Edwards Earns Four-Chair Turn After Auditioning for the Show 11 Times]

Carson Daly Uses His “Callback” Power On ‘The Voice’ Season Premiere

Although most contestants only get one chance to sway the coaches, Ryan Mitchell found himself in an unusual situation. When performing “Cigarette Daydreams” by Cage the Elephant, none of the coaches turned. Offering Mitchell advice, Reba said, “There’s been a lot of people that have come back, tried a different song, take a different angle. You never know what’ll happen.”



Wanting Mitchell to keep pushing forward, Snoop added, “Each one of us has been told no, many many times, but it didn’t stop us. This no will become a yes sooner than later.”

Grateful for the opportunity, Mitchell received a lifeline when he met with host Carson Daly. Introducing the new “Carson Callback”, the host had the power to give one contestant a second chance. And for the season premiere, he picked Mitchell. “You’re just too good to let go. I can only do this once and from what I just heard, I’m gonna give you the Callback card. … Pick a new song. You have 24 hours to prepare a new song for this second and last chance.”

With Daly’s support, Mitchell had only one more chance to convince one of the coaches to add him to their team. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by: Ashley Osborn/NBC via Getty Images)