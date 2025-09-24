‘The Voice’: Niall Horan Turns for His Self-Proclaimed Biggest Fan After Her Taylor Swift Cover

Niall Horan’s biggest fan got her biggest wish. During the second episode of The Voice‘s 28th season, Carolina Rodriguez threw her hat in the ring.

The 19-year-old, who recently began studying music in college. described herself the former One Direction singer’s biggest fan. She even showed off a poster she had of him in her room.

For her Blind Audition, Rodriguez decided to perform Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” in an effort to show off her voice’s emotional capabilities and her attention to storytelling through song.

During her performance, Rodriguez was thrilled when Horan quickly turned his chair around. Snoop Dogg eventually followed, but soon realized he had no chance at snagging the singer.

“I love your song choice,” Horan complimented the teen, who quickly replied, “I love you!”

Rodriguez then asked if she could show Horan something and he obliged. When she ran off stage to grab the item, Snoop lamented, “Looks like I lost.”

Rodriguez proudly returned with her poster, which Horan proceeded to sign. After the sweet moment, Horan asked Rodriguez how long she’d been a fan.

“I know where you have birth marks,” Rodriguez declared. “I’ve loved you for so long and so has my sister.”

Horan invited Rodriguez’s sister to join them onstage, and the siblings proceeded to giggle and celebrate the moment. Rodriguez then formally picked Horan as her coach, who praised her as “an amazing pop singer.”

Niall Horan Opens Up About His Return to The Voice

By selecting Horan as her coach, Rodriguez is joining an elite team. Horan has coached twice before, winning both seasons on which he appeared.

“I’m looking to build a team with voices that I can work with,” Horan said in a YouTube video. “It’s all about the voice for me. The point of us facing the wall says enough. That’s the whole point of the show, to be moved by a voice in the first place. And then the character comes afterwards.”

“It’s scary. You know that literally with the touch of a button you can change someone’s life. I love that about the show,” he added. “… I am undefeated and I would like to win a third one.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

