‘The Voice’ Contestant Val T. Webb Earns Standing Ovation with Stunning Deborah Cox Rendition

The Voice contestant Val will leave the coaches stunned with her rendition of the Deborah Cox song “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here.” In a pre-released segment from tonight’s episode (March 12), Val T. Webb received a standing ovation from all four coaches.

Videos by American Songwriter

Almost immediately after Val began to sing, John Legend turned his chair. Val’s mother and son were in attendance, and jumped for joy at the first turn. Chance the Rapper turned next, then Dan + Shay. When Val changed keys dramatically, Reba McEntire turned her chair as well, resulting in a four chair turn right in the beginning of her audition.

The coaches stood and danced for Val’s performance, really getting into the groove that she delivered. When she concluded her amazing audition, the coaches gave her a standing ovation, and she smiled serenely and breathed as if taking the moment in and gathering herself.

“You did that!” exclaimed Chance as he and the other coaches took their seats. After Val introduced herself, John Legend said, “I’m so happy for you because I just see the joy on your face, and a little relief too I think.”

“Absolutely,” Val replied, laughing. Legend continued, “It’s very difficult doing this audition, but you just handled it with such poise and grace … your tone is just so elegant.” He asked if she sang in church, as her vocals reflected that style, and Val revealed that she is a worship director and has been for many years, as well as singing background for professional artists.

[RELATED: Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, March 12, 2024?]

Val Impresses The Voice Coaches With Her Flawless Audition, Reba Has No Notes

Val brought her son out on stage to stand with her while the coaches made their pitches, and he joked that he didn’t get the musical gene when they asked if he sang. Legend then went into his pitch, saying, “I grew up singing gospel and soul music and I just love coaching artists like yourself. You’re so gifted and it would be such a joy to work with you.”

“I think we can all agree that this is something really special,” Shay said next. “You have such a light, I don’t think it’s the lights behind you, I think it’s just you lighting up this room. You’re a star. You’re a backup singer no more.”

“Now you’re a lead singer,” Dan added. “That was one of the best performances we’ve seen. We turned around and you kicked it into a whole other gear, it was just unbelievable.”

After a series of jokes at Dan + Shay’s expense, Chance made his pitch. “I would honestly love an opportunity to work with you,” he began. “You’re breath control is ridiculous, and I thought you have such a great control of your higher register. You made it your own song and I feel like that’s what this show is all about, is people showing their true personalities through their music.”

Then it was Reba’s turn. She began, “I was turned around here thinking, ‘Well I’m the country girl singer here, I don’t know what I can contribute.’ Then I got to thinking, if I’m going to give any notes I really need to pay attention and see if there’s anything I can critique on.” She paused, then said, “There wasn’t.”

“That’s when I hit the button,” she continued, “because I’ve been in the business for a long, long time and you just look like a beautiful woman who loves to sing for the Lord as I do, and we’d have a great time together, I’d love to be your coach.”

Then it was time for Val to choose her coach. All five coaches put in amazing pitches to work with her, but to see who she picked, fans will have to tune in to The Voice at 9 pm Eastern on NBC.

Featured Image via YouTube/The Voice