‘The Voice’ Fans Are Devastated Kara Tenae Went Home After Stunning Performance: “Should’ve Been Saved”

The Voice fans are not happy that one of their favorites Kara Tenae went home. Despite the singer’s best efforts, she didn’t end up in the final nine of the competition. Tenae gave a rousing performance of “Love Takes Time” by Mariah Carey.

The song seemed perfect for Tenae’s vocals, with the singer demonstrating her range. It was enough for some viewers to see her winning it all. However, overall America had a different idea, with Tenae failing to move forward in the competition.

Instead, frustrated viewers took to the comment section of TikTok. One person wrote, “Should’ve been saved!! Such an incredible performance.”

Another person wrote, “What I’ve noticed ppl who can really sing always vote off….” Yet another wrote, “I can’t believe she left! I voted for her so many times!” Really, however, voters just have themselves to blame for the singer not moving forward.

While Tenae’s time on the show has reached an unfortunate end, it’s been a long road leading up to this point. The singer got her start as part of a girls group and even landed a record deal before the group ended up splitting.

“Things got pretty dark after we broke up,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I didn’t know what to do. It was my life and it just broke me.” Going solo, Tenae sang background for the late, great Whitney Houston on her Sparkle album

Tenae also put out a debut EP as well. Given her credentials, The Voice actually chased after her rather than the other way around. A producer approached Tenae about appearing on the show. Although initially dismissive, Tenae agreed to go on the show, performing Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” for her blind audition.

“I had just put out a debut EP,” she said. “I had some visuals along with them. A producer reached out to me via Instagram. I wasn’t quick to respond. I’ve had so many different experiences where it doesn’t go anywhere. She was very adamant. I finally said yes and it progressed from there.”

It’s obvious that this was the right move for Tenae despite not winning the competition. The show has helped her reach new audiences.

[Photo by NBC/The Voice]