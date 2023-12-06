Michael Jackson’s First-Ever Studio Recording is Getting a Limited Release

While regarded as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson completely transformed the entire music industry throughout his career on stage. Just looking at the numbers, the singer sold a staggering 400 million albums worldwide, won 15 Grammy Awards, and went on to become the most successful entertainer of all time according to Guinness World Records. Sadly, in 2009, news broke that Jackson passed away due to an overdose. Leaving behind a legacy that lives on today, it appears the first-ever studio recording from the icon will get a limited release starting Wednesday.

Although many remember Jackson for his mesmerizing performances and defying gravity with his moonwalk, in July 1967, the singer walked into One-derful studios with his brothers, who called themselves the Jackson 5. During their session, the group produced a song called “Big Boy.” Not only the first recording of the Jackson 5, but it also marked the first recording of Jackson’s voice. Thanks to journalist Jake Austen, who found the recording in 2009, it seems that fans can now own a piece of entertainment history.

As mentioned above, on Wednesday, the “Big Boy (One-derful Version)” will be available for digital release and comes in two different packages. The “open edition” package, which costs $25, includes the recording with a digital vinyl that has “My Girl” and “Michael the Lover”. For the more dedicated fans, a $100 limited edition comes with the recording, artwork, and nine additional songs like “Tracks of My Tears”, “Lonely Heart”, “Saturday Night at the Movies”, and many more. But there is a catch. The sale doesn’t last forever.

Only Available For A Limited Time

Collaborating on the release, the recording comes from Recordpool and Anotherblock, a blockchain-based music marketplace, for just 48 hours. Fans can first get their hands on the recording starting Wednesday at noon EST on the Anotherblock website.

Speaking about the rare opportunity, the CEO of Anotherblock, Michel D Traore shared his excitement. “As a passionate MJ fan myself, I was instantly thrilled about introducing this significant piece of music history to the world and expanding the narrative of Jackson 5’s early days.” The co-founder detailed how it took around “six months” to bring the product together and hopes fans will enjoy taking a step back in history with the famous Michael Jackson.

