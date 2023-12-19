Ruby Leigh Delivers Emotional Cover of “Desperado” by the Eagles on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Ruby Leigh certainly knows how to turn up the emotions. The singer delivered a powerful rendition of “Desperado” by the Eagles on The Voice that tugs at the heartstrings.

Videos by American Songwriter

Featured on the 1973 album of the same name, “Desperado” features a protagonist who helps can’t get in their own way. It’s already a tender song about regret, but somehow Leigh upped the emotions even more. If the singer doesn’t end up winning the competition then she delivered a powerful eulogy for her time on the show and demonstration for her career ahead.

Coach Gwen Stefani was almost at a loss for words. The coach felt overwhelmed by the emotions of the song but also by Leigh’s family in attendance rooting for the singer.

Stefani said, “Sometimes you just want to cry on TV, you know what I mean? I just wanted to stare at your family and watch them root for you. That was so perfect and beautiful, and it’s just mesmerizing that you’re just 16 and can sing like that. You just channel so well the intention of the song, and you’re tasteful with your voice. Everything about that was so stunning, and I’m such a fan of you. You know that already.”

Stefani wasn’t the only one who felt it was a powerful choice for the singer. Coach Reba McEntire also praised the singer for selecting the song. She said, “What a great song selection. I’m glad you picked that one, and you did such a wonderful job. I am just so proud of you. You know what you can do, and you do it so well. Not many people can do that.”

Ruby Leigh Earns New Fans on ‘The Voice’

While Leigh is facing some powerful competition, she’s already earned some fans with her delivery. Taking to TikTok, several people praised the singer.

One person wrote, “The whine, cry, and crack in her voice sends chills down your spine! Perfect performance every single time!”

Another also commented, “Don’t base your votes just off of this song, her audition alone deserves the win. And her playoff performance omgggg. She deserves it the most.”

Finally, another imagined a dream duet. They wrote, “But hear me out.. Ruby Leigh and Kelly Clarkson duet.. I would have that on repeat every day.”

[Photo by NBC/The Voice]