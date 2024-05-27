Watch Keith Richards Sing New Rolling Stones Songs Live for the First Time Ever

The Rolling Stones played the latest show of their tour in support of their 2023 album Hackney Diamonds on Sunday, May 26. The show took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. During the concert, the band treated fans to the first-ever live performance of its new song “Tell Me Straight.”

“Tell Me Straight” is the only song on Hackney Diamonds that features guitarist Keith Richards on lead vocals. The performance came about halfway into The Stones’ 19-song set. Mick Jagger introduced Richards, who stepped up to the mic and commented, “I’m gonna try a new one tonight off of Hackney Diamonds. It’s called ‘Tell Me Straight.’”

The melancholy tune, which appears to be about a strained romantic relationship, showcased Richards’ reedy vocals as he strummed and picked some minor chords. Ronnie Wood also delivered a sparse, melodic guitar solo. You can check out fan-shot video of the performance on YouTube.

The Stones Gave Three Other Songs Their Tour Debut Sunday

The May 26 concert also featured three songs that the band played for the first time on the current tour. The tunes were “B*tch” from Sticky Fingers (1971), “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” from Goats Head Soup (1973), and “Midnight Rambler” from Let It Bleed (1969).

According to Setlist.fm, the last time The Rolling Stones performed the respective songs in concert were in July 2002 in Laken, Belgium; November 2021 in Dallas; and August 2022 in Berlin, Germany. “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo” was the song chosen for The Stones to play by a fan vote.

More About the May 26 Concert

Besides “Tell Me Straight,” The Stones played three other songs from Hackney Diamonds at the New Jersey concert. Those tunes were “Angry,” “Whole Wide World,” and “Sweet Sounds of Summer.”

The May 26 concert was the second of two shows The Stones played at MetLife Stadium, following a gig on May 23. The band’s next concert is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds tour is plotted out through a July 21 concert in Ridgefield, Missouri.

