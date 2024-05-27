Will Moseley Divulges His “Divine” Year-Long Plan That Culminated in ‘American Idol’ Stardom

In May 2023, Will Moseley graduated from college. Then, he had a decision to make—chase his dreams of becoming a musician or get a “real job.” Moseley chose Option A, and it’s safe to say it’s worked out for him so far. The 23-year-old Hazlehurst, Georgia native nearly won American Idol, barreling straight to the finale before ultimately finishing second to season 22 winner Abi Carter. The country singer doesn’t consider it a loss, however—quite the opposite.

Will Moseley Shares His Thoughts on His ‘American Idol’ Experience

This time last year, he was walking across the stage at Georgia Southern University to receive his diploma. Now, he is preparing to open for the Zac Brown Band in New York.

“A year was a good goal,” Moseley told Parade. “It wasn’t unreachable.”

Moseley may not have left American Idol with the title. However, he left with something arguably more important—a renewed love for making and sharing music.

“I told people in the beginning that if I could play music until the day I die, I would die with a smile on my face,” said the season 22 runner-up. “I think it’s truer now than ever.”

Moseley can’t help but feel like his time on American Idol was “a divine plan.” During the Top 20 performances, host Ryan Seacrest discussed the biology major’s plan and pointed out that he would hit the year-mark right around the time of the season 22 finale.

“Coming out of college, I thought about getting a job but I knew I’d regret it if I didn’t give myself a year,” Moseley told Parade. “I made that comment and I’ve held onto that pretty well. I think for me that year mark rolling around at the season finale and me still being in it, that’s the special part.”

Will Moseley Has Already Released Music

Even before his time on American Idol, Moseley was already releasing original music. He currently has six songs available to stream on Spotify—five of which he co-wrote.

His most recent release, “Good Book Bad” hit streaming services May 17. It was the first of Moseley’s songs that he didn’t have a hand in writing. Still, he said, “From the first time I heard a demo of the song, I knew the guys that wrote it had something very special.”

