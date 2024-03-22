‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley & Alexandra Kay Rock Out at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville

The Voice has taken over Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville bar for the past two days, putting Dan + Shay’s double coaching chair front and center as well as showcasing past contestants. Last night (March 21), season 24 winner Huntley took the stage, along with Alexandra Kay who was on the show in 2017.

The official Instagram for The Voice posted a video of Huntley’s performance on its stories, showing Huntley, wearing his signature braids and sunglasses, as he “tore it UP” on stage. “He really is ‘on his way’ to great things,” the caption read.

The next story featured Huntley in the big red chair answering some fan questions. When asked what his plans are, he replied, “It’s definitely been a lot to navigate, getting this side of the industry, but right now I’m just working on new music. [I] definitely plan on releasing something soon, that’s in the works, just keeping it down low and secret.”

He continued, “But you know, this weekend I get to come here to Ole Red and jam out, and I’m opening up for Chase Rice and Paul Russell this Saturday in Phoenix, [and] that’s going to be cool. So yeah, it’s just been a crazy cool adventure.”

Blake Shelton Crashes The Voice‘s Ole Red Takeover

Dan + Shay recently stopped in to The Voice‘s Ole Red Double Chair Takeover before playing a show in Nashville, and the big boss himself made an appearance at his bar. Well, on the screen, anyway.

In an elaborate gag, Shelton called in to Ole Red to check on his bar, but let out an exasperated “Oh, Jesus,” when he saw Dan + Shay on stage. The pair have fully embraced the role of the little brothers the coaches never had.

Shelton wasted no time ribbing the duo, and himself, saying that their unique double chair may have been his old one since he spent so many seasons on The Voice. He called it his “double wide chair,” Shay then quipped, “That’s what I always said. They put a little divider in the middle so we can both sit in there. It’s crazy.”

In a further example of good-natured ribbing, Shelton also made jokingly disparaging remarks about former coach Niall Horan. “I’m happy you got him fired. I mean, if anybody can get him fired, it’s you guys and screw him,” Shelton said. “He’s from Ireland or wherever the hell he’s from. Get him out of here. We want good, hardworking Arkansas people taking over The Voice.”

Featured Image by Katherine Bomboy/NBC