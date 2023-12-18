Watch: Maren Morris Sings a Snippet of Tammy Wynette’s “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” Following Ryan Hurd Split

Maren Morris filed for divorce from Ryan Hurd in October. They had been married for five years she filed. More recently, Morris took to social media to share a little more about the proceedings. However, instead of making a long speech, she borrowed the words of the late country legend Tammy Wynette to make her statement.

Over the weekend, Morris shared a video of a couple standing at the altar exchanging vows. The groom says, “I promise to smack that ass every chance I get.” The text above the video read, “I would have been a runaway bride.”

After that short clip, the singer stitched in a video of herself playing guitar and singing a line from Wynette’s “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” before the video ends. Our D-I-V-O-R-C-E becomes final today, she sings as she strums along.

“D-I-V-O-R-C-E”

Renowned songwriters Bobby Braddock and Curly Pullman co-wrote the song. Then, Wynette released it as the lead single and title track from her 1968 album. The song tells the story of the final days of a marriage from the perspective of a mother.

Throughout the song, Wynette spells out several words including divorce, custody, and Joe, the child’s name. This is a time-tested trick that parents use to share secrets between adults while keeping the little ones in the dark.

Wynette scored a No. 1 hit with the song. The song’s lyrics resonated with the country singer deeply. Before she died at the age of 55, the country legend tied the knot five times, twice before she released the song.

She married Don Chapel in 1967. Then, their marriage ended in annulment the next year. That was the same year she released “D-i-V-O-R-C-E” and one year before she famously married George Jones. Their union lasted from 1969 until they went through the Big D in 1975.

The song is fitting for Morris’ situation. She is going through a divorce. More than that, though, she and Hurd share a three-and-a-half-year-old son named Hayes Andrew, according to People. So, spelling out the hard-to-explain things like the end of a marriage.

Featured Image by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images