‘The Voice’ Star Brings the Grand Ole Opry to a Standstill With Powerful Dolly Parton Tribute

Dolly Parton was more than a singer, songwriter, and entertainer. She was a beacon of hope for dreamers. While some artists were born into fame, Dolly grew up in a one-room cabin in Tennessee. Surrounded by 11 siblings, the singer could only dream of stardom. Looking at the world around her, that dream seemed impossible. But over the decades, Dolly proved that where a person started didn’t have to determine where they finished. And for Morgan Myles, she considered it a “God Wink” to honor Dolly’s light, legacy, and talent at the Grand Ole Opry.

While already scheduling a lineup for Tuesday, when the news broke of Dolly’s passing, the Opry turned its attention to celebrating the country music treasure. A member of the Opry for over five decades, Dolly made her debut on the famed stage while just a teenager. Only a few years later, the organization inducted her.

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Fighting back tears, Myles, who rose to fame as a contestant on Season 22 of The Voice, looked out over the crowd, knowing that Dolly once stood in the same spot, under the same spotlight. Before battling through an emotional performance of “I Will Always Love You,” the singer admitted, “Y’all, I’ve been crying all day because we lost our lighthouse. And as a woman in country music, it doesn’t get much better. And I was supposed to sing another song tonight, but about two o’clock I found out what happened and texted the Opry and said, “Can I play I Will Always Love You?”

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Morgan Myles Never Expected To Be At The Grand Ole Opry When Dolly Parton Passed

Although Myles asked, like Dolly, she wasn’t about to take no for an answer. Heartbroken over the massive loss, she said, “I don’t know if I’m going to do it justice, but I can’t even tell you that I don’t think there’s another artist out there that has her heart, her authenticity, her genuine kindness. And the world needs more people like that.”

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The tribute from Myles was more than a moment to highlight Dolly. The singer felt like she was destined to be at the Opry on that special night. “I wasn’t even supposed to be here this week. It happened last week that I’m a fill-in this week. And there’s something tonight that feels like a God wink.”

Aside from the performance by Myles, the Opry prepared to host a special show on Saturday night to remember the icon. And in the days leading up to the show, the Opry planned to keep its marquee lit in her honor.

For fans wanting to take part in the celebration, the special show would air on WSM-AM, wsmonline.com, opry.com, and SiriusXM Channel 58.

(Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)