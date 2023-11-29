John Legend Delivers Lofty Praise to ‘The Voice’ Standout Mac Royals After Standing Ovation

This season of The Voice is speeding toward the finale. Last night (November 28) was the final night of the Playoffs. Six members of Team Legend took the stage to compete for the final three spots in the Live Shows. Each of those singers put everything they had into their performances. However, R&B singer Mac Royals was the highlight of the episode. He blew everyone away.

Royals started this season of The Voice on Team Reba. However, after losing in the Knockouts, John Legend stole him. Legend saw something special in the Arkansas native and wanted to see how far he could go in the competition. At the very least, Royals is going to the Live Shows.

Royals took the final performance slot of the night. Dressed in a billowy white suit, he performed “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” by D’Angelo. His performance fit the steamy song like a glove. More importantly, it blew all four judges away.

“What just happened? That was insane,” said Niall Horan. “I felt like I was watching the grand finale, and America was just about to pick up the phone and vote,” he added.

Gwen Stefani told host Carson Daly, “That is a star standing next to you,” as he stood beside Royals on the stage.

Royals joined Team Reba at the beginning of the season because his grandmother was a fan of her music. Additionally, they used to watch McEntire’s sitcom together. The country music legend told him that she was proud of him and that his grandmother would be proud of him as well.

However, the highest—and most important—praise came from Legend. “I’ve been making R&B music for decades now, and I put you right up there with the best I’ve been around,” he said. Note that Legend’s list of collaborators includes Mary J. Blige, Brandy, Mariah Carey, Al Green, Andre 3000, Aretha Franklin, and many more.

“I feel you are the complete package of what R&B needs right now,” he added. Then, he said, “I’m ready to hear a Mac record right now.”

The Voice continues to speed toward the grand finale next Monday (December 4) with the first round of Live Shows.

(Featured Image by JC Olivera/WireImage)