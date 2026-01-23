‘The Voice’ Star Kameron Marlowe Making X Games History With Live National Anthem (Exclusive)

Kicking off on January 23, the X Games Aspen 2026 will take over Buttermilk Mountain to showcase some of the top names in sports like skiing, snowboarding, and even snowmobiling. With an entire weekend full of snow, freezing temperatures, and big air, the X Games hoped to celebrate the 2026 X Games with a performance of the national anthem. And wanting to add a little country to the X Games, the organizers called on Kameron Marlowe.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although Marlowe might not be the first person to perform the national anthem, he will be the first singer to cover the patriotic song at the X Games. Excited for the opportunity, he said, “I’ve always loved watching the X Games — stoked to be a part of them this year!”

For fans of Marlowe, they remember the singer getting his start in country music when competing on The Voice during season 15. Although catching the eye of both Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, Marlowe was ultimately eliminated from the competition during the Live Playoffs Top 24 round. Not letting The Voice dictate his future, the singer moved to Nashville to push forward with his career.

Kameron Marlowe Ready To Burn It All Down

Since that moment, Marlowe released his debut album, We Were Cowboys, in 2022. Just a few months ago, the singer offered fans a special holiday treat when he dropped “Fire On The Hillside.”

Surrounding a man who learns that the love of his life is cheating on him, the narrator struggles with the idea of staying silent. Not capable of holding his emotions in, he decides to burn down the place they called home.

Speaking about his motivation behind “Fire On The Hillside”, Marlowe drew inspiration from the town he grew up in. “Where I’m from, folks talk and sometimes that talk burns hotter than any match. It’s a story about heartbreak, anger, and letting the smoke roll on something you can’t take back. I wanted it to feel like you could smell the diesel and hear the crackle before it all goes up.”

Add “Fire On The Hillside” to his other singles like “Strangers” and “Seventeen”, Marlowe proved that his dream of country music stardom went far beyond competing on The Voice. And with the singer performing at the X Games, Marlowe now steps into a national spotlight moment that marks not just a milestone in his career, but a historic first for the winter sports event.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)