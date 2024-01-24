Kameron Marlowe Annonces Strangers Tour 2024 Spring Dates

Kameron Marlowe is currently out on his I Can Lie Tour which wraps up in March. However, that hasn’t stopped him from plotting a new trek almost immediately after this one is over. He’ll be traversing the United States on his Strangers Tour in April. Marlowe will have supporting acts for the upcoming tour but hasn’t announced them yet. Check StubHub for tickets to his current and future shows.

The Strangers Tour kicks off on April 4 at Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches, Texas. The 13-stop trek will wrap up on May 23 at The Ranch in Fort Myers, Florida. The new tour takes its name from Marlowe’s upcoming single with Ella Langley. “Strangers” will be available to stream everywhere this Friday (January 26). Presale tickets are available now exclusively through Spotify. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday. When tickets go on sale, they’ll be available through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

In addition to his headlining dates, Marlowe will support Lainey Wilson during the Australian stops on her Country’s Cool Again Tour later this year. Marlowe sold-out headlining dates in 2000-capacity rooms across the country last year. So, it’s safe to assume that tickets for his Strangers Tour will go fast.

04/04—Nacogdoches, Texas @ Banita Creek Hall

04/05—Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas

04/06—Stillwater, Oklahoma @ Tumbleweed Dance Hall

04/19—Airway Heights, Washington @ Spokane Live

04/20—Portland, Oregon @ Crystal Ballroom

04/21—Seattle, Washington @ Showbox SoDo

04/25—Billings, Montana @ Pub Station Ballroom

04/26—Deadwood, South Dakota @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel Casino

04/27—Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ The District

05/09—Springfield, Illinois @ Boondocks

05/11—Franklin, Ohio @ JD Legends

03/23—Fort Myers, Florida @ The Ranch

Featured Image by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

