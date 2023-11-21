The Voice: Team Niall’s Road to the Playoffs

Just ahead of The Voice Playoffs Tuesday night (Nov. 21), Monday night’s episode gave viewers a run-down of Season 24 so far, reminding us that last year’s reigning champion Coach Niall Horan may still have that winning touch.

Videos by American Songwriter

This season, Niall’s team is powerhouse-packed as he comes into the Playoffs backed by Mara Justine, Nini Iris, Huntley, Claudia B., and Alexa Wildish.

New Jerseyan Mara Justine has been a favorite of Niall’s, catching his eye with her Blind Audition of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” However, the young vocalist originally went with a rival coach, John Legend. Niall eventually had the opportunity to steal her following her Knockout performance of “Without You” by Harry Nilsson, making her an official member of the team.

Georgian-turned-New Yorker Nini Iris has been a mainstay on Niall’s roster since she turned his chair with “I See Red” by Everyone Loves An Outlaw. She has continued to wow her coach and make the competition fearful with striking performances of “Heart of Glass” by Blondie and Radiohead’s “Karma Police”.

Virginian Huntley has been another standout on Team Niall since the very beginning. His audition singing The Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels” earned him a four-chair turn and has had ears perked since, but after his Knockout showdown, Niall doesn’t seem to be willing to let him go anytime soon.

Another shining star has been seen in Claudia B. who first struck coaches with her Blind Audition of “Human Nature” by Michael Jackson. A Team Legend-er at first, Claudia was soon stolen by Niall after the Battle Rounds and saved following the Knockouts.

Colorado songstress Alexa Wildish is another impressive hopeful, having joined Team Niall after her Blind Audition, belting “Songbird” by Fleetwood Mac. Throughout the competition, she’s only cemented her place on the team.

Team Niall:

Mara Justine

Nini Iris

Huntley

Claudia B.

Alexa Wildish.

See who makes it even further on Team Niall during the Playoff rounds, beginning Tuesday (Nov. 21) on NBC.