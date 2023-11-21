The Voice: Team Reba’s Road to the Playoffs

Just ahead of The Voice Playoffs Tuesday night (Nov. 21), Monday night’s episode reminded viewers of the mega moments we’ve witnessed in Season 24 so far.

Newcomer coach Reba McEntire has, especially, been a standout her first time in the chair. She came with the wit, the grit, and now, for the Playoffs, she’s come to play hardball, having found some hefty talent in hopefuls Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, Tom Nitti, Noah Spencer, and Jordan Rainer.

Oregonian Jacquie Roar first caught Reba’s attention with her Blind Audition singing “Here For the Party” by Gretchen Wilson, which received the coveted four-chair turn. While the singer initially went with Team Gwen, Reba had the chance to steal her after she was passed up for fellow contestant Bias following their Battle performance of Jelly Roll’s “Need A Favor.”

After his Blind Audition with “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder, New Yorker and veteran Tom Nitti had Reba turning her chair. His striking efforts have secured his place on her roster again and again, even being saved by her during the Three-Way Knockouts against teammates Jacquie Roar and Alison Albrecht.

The young Virginian Noah Spencer had Reba green with envy when he went with Team Niall following his audition performance of “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan, but she eventually stole him back during the Knockout Rounds after his rendition of “Where Rainbows Never Die” by The SteelDrivers.

The small-town Missourian Ruby Leigh has had Reba hooked since her yodel-textured audition of Patsy Montana’s “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart”. Her recent Knockout performance of LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” only further solidified their bond.

Tennessee’s Woman in Black Jordan Rainer has been another staple in Reba’s team since her Blind Audition with Bobbie Gentry’s “Fancy,” a song that also gave Reba a monster hit. The coach liked it so much that she had Rainer battle it out against teammate Jackson Snelling with another of her hits, the Vince Gill duet “The Heart Won’t Lie.” Rainer’s take on “hole in the bottle” by Kelsea Ballerini in the Knockouts just solidified her place in the Playoffs for Team Reba.

See who makes it even further during the Playoff rounds, beginning Tuesday (Nov. 21) on NBC.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC