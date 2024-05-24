New Country and Americana Albums for May 24, 2024: New Music from Travis Denning, Jayce Turley, and More

We’ve come to the end of another long workweek but this week many workers across the country are getting a double reward. Everyone has a stack of new country and Americana albums to enjoy. Most workers will also be heading into a three-day weekend in observance of Memorial Day.

Unfortunately, this week’s list of new albums is pretty short. On the other hand, there are some rock-solid releases in this short list. There’s some great country and bluegrass music. This week’s stack of new releases also contains some solid examples of what Canada adds to the Americana world. Canadian singer/songwriters Old Man Luedecke and Lynne Hanson both released great records today.

No matter what your Memorial Day Weekend plans look like, the list below should offer some new tunes to add to the soundtrack. Here are a couple of recommendations.

Standout Releases

This week’s standout albums come from an Americana veteran from north of the border and a young country artist from Kentucky.

Country singer Jayce Turley released his debut studio album Broke Down today and it’s hard to top. From the opening piano notes of the pedal steel-heavy album opener “Rust,” this album is a treat for country fans. The young Kentucky native proves that the next generation will carry the torch of “real” country music into the future.

There’s plenty to love here. The instrumentation includes piano, guitars, fiddle, and steel. Turley has a great voice that fits his self-penned song like a glove. However, the real star of the show here is the songwriting. Turley tells the kind of stories that one would expect from a songwriter twice his age. More importantly, his word choice and song structure make him sound like he’s been crafting songs for decades. “Misery” and “Liquor Store” are both examples of this prowess.

Standout Tracks: “Liquor Store” “These Songs” “Broke Down”

Lynne Hanson, one of Canada’s premier Americana artists, returns today with her tenth studio album, Just a Poet. After some more experimental releases, Hanson returned to her roots with this release. Something about the earnest lyrics, stripped-down production, and Hanson’s vocal delivery makes this album feel like a warm cup of coffee on a cold morning. Despite the heartbreak laced into many of the 12 tracks in this collection, it feels comforting.

Just a Poet is the perfect album for fans of Hanson’s older work. At the same time, it’s a great listen for anyone who enjoys sad songs and honest songwriting.

Standout Tracks: “Just a Poet” “Can’t Let Go” “Light in Me”

New Country and Americana Albums for May 24, 2024

Just a Poet—Lynne Hanson

I Built a World—Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Broke Down—Jayce Turley

She Told Me Where to Go—Old Many Luedecke

Bluer Than Blue—Sweet Megg

Roads That Go Nowhere—Travis Denning

By My Own Ways (EP)—Marley Hale

