3 Songs You Didn’t Know Jakob Dylan Wrote Outside The Wallflowers, Solo

“There really isn’t a difference,” Jakob Dylan told American Songwriter in 2021, referring to his 30-plus years of music with The Wallflowers and what he has written as a solo artist. “I don’t really know which hat I’m going to put on.”

In between The Wallflowers’ seven albums, Jakob Dylan has also released two solo albums, Seeing Things in 2008 and the 2010 follow-up Women + Country. Throughout the past 20 years, Dylan has also written and recorded songs for film and television, including three songs for the 2011 feature A Little Help, two more for the vampire series True Blood, and another for NCIS.

In 2018, Dylan also hosted the documentary, Echo in the Canyon, which explored the musical fixtures of Laurel Canyon throughout the 1960s, including Joni Mitchell, the Mamas & the Papas, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and many others.

“You don’t want these songs to live for a moment that you recorded them in an afternoon, and now they’re on a CD or record for the rest of your life,” said Dylan. “You want songs that you can hopefully perform live and that you’ll want to sing in 10 or 15 years. I try to keep my eye on that. You don’t want to be trapped with songs from records that you don’t want to play.”

Dylan’s musical collaborations also span work with Percy Sledge, The Jayhawks, Jesse Malin, Willie Nile, Jordan Zevon, Lucinda Williams, and more

Along the way, Dylan has even written a few songs outside his core catalog. Here’s a look at three songs Dylan also wrote for other artists.

1. “Hope Against Hope,” Rosanne Cash (2003)

Written by Jakob Dylan and Joe Henry

Rosanne Cash recorded her final duet with her father, Johnny Cash on “September When It Comes,” on her 2003 album, Rules of Travel, which was released several months before his death in September of that year. Also featured on Rules of Travel is the mid-tempo story of regrets and should-have said, “Hope Against Hope,” co-written for Cash by Dylan and Joe Henry.

It’s all coming back to me now

But try as I have to keep

The taste of you off of my tongue

Your face from my fitful sleep

And I wait and hope against hope like before

And I wait and hope that I won’t anymore

This won’t stop till I do

Until I learn to kill the thought

Of everything I could have said

Of everything I wished I had not

2. “Oh, Mama, Come Home,” Jakob Dylan/Hank Williams (2011)

Lyrics by Hank Williams; completed and composed by Jakob Dylan

In 2006, a notebook of Hank Williams’ unfinished lyrics was unearthed. By 2011 a collection of artists completed and recorded Williams’ unreleased songs on The Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams.

Helping bring Williams’ lost songs to life for the first time were Bob Dylan (“The Love That Faded”), Rodney Crowell and Vince Gill (“I Hope You Shed a Million Tears”), and Patty Loveless (“You’re Through Fooling Me”), Alan Jackson (“You’ve Been Lonesome, Too”), and Lucinda Williams (“I’m So Happy I Found You”), among others.

Jakob Dylan also finished Williams’ “Oh, Mama, Come Home” with some of the lyrics below.

Now I woke up this morning and I looked all ’round

’cause then I realized she’d left this town

Oh mama come home oh mama come home

Oh mama come home your daddy is all alone

There’s no one now to warm my bed at night

All my days are long and sad and filled with trouble and strife

Oh mama come home oh mama come home

Oh mama come home your daddy is all alone

Your daddy is getting worried so blue I can’t see

Cooking for these youngins is slowly killing me

Oh mama come home oh mama come home

Oh mama come home your daddy is all alone

But baby I’m so lonely nothing going right

Blues they hang around me both day and night

3. “Seven Times the Charm,” Shawn Colvin (2012)

Written by Jakob Dylan, Shawn Colvin, and John Leventhal

On Shawn Colvin‘s eighth album, All Fall Down, are collaborations with Patty Griffin and Emmylou Harris. Colvin also co-wrote one song “Severn Times the Charm” along with Dylan and Rosanne Cash’s husband and longtime collaborator, musician and songwriter John Leventhal.

The first rose to rise up in the ruins of the flood

You brought me down like a hawk to your glove

But a poor girl is made out of sorrow and blood

Some hearts survive but mine isn’t one



And we go once down the aisle

Twice ’round the stars

You had all the persuasion of a snake on my arm

And seven times the charm



My dreams grew like feathers and fell all at once

Much too heavy but never enough

To lay down beside you and cover you up

Only God should deserve so much love

