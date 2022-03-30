The Wanted’s Tom Parker Dies at 33

Tom Parker, member of the British band The Wanted, has died following a two-year battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer. He was 33.

Parker’s wife, Kelsey Hardwick, and his The Wanted bandmates confirmed the singer’s death on Instagram on March 30.

“Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan, and the whole The Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his bandmates,” read a statement on the band’s page. “Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

On her Instagram, Parker’s wife shared a message along with a photo of her husband and their two kids. ”Our hearts are broken,” wrote Hardwick. “Tom was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

Born Aug. 4, 1988, Parker grew up in Manchester, England, and studied Geography at university before dropping out to pursue music. He first toured with Take That II, a tribute band for the pop group Take That, before joining The Wanted in 2009.

The Wanted rose to fame with their 2011 hit “Glad You Came” and released three albums together, including 2010 self-titled debut, follow up Battleground in 2011, and Word of Mouth in 2013.

When the band took a hiatus in 2014, Parker appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and reached the semi-finals and he also played Danny Zuko in a touring production of Grease. In 2021, BBC aired a documentary on the singer called Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

The group recently announced a reunion tour and greatest hits album. Parker appeared onstage with the band in a wheelchair at a recent show in the U.K. and said that he had written a book “about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt,” which will publish in July.

In October 2020, Parker revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumor, which he found out after suffering two seizures. By January 2021, Parker shared that the tumor had reduced in size. “I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumor and I am responding well to treatment, ” said Parker at the time. He also thanked his wife, who he called his “rock” and fans for their support.

“Your love, light, and positivity have inspired me,” wrote Parker. “Every message has not been unnoticed. They have given me so much strength.”

