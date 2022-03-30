Tom Odell Releases New Single “Best Day of My Life” Before Kicking Off North American Tour

Just as Tom Odell is set to begin his North American tour on March 31, the singer/songwriter released a poignant new single, “Best Day of My Life” along with the official music video, created by line-drawing artist Manshen Lo (Sally Rooney).

“The title track is perhaps the most poignant song on the album,” says Odell of the song that examines the highs and lows of life.

I think today is the best day of my life/ Fuck thinking ‘bout the future all the time,” he sings.

“I guess the idea behind that was from my experience of sadness,” Odell continues. “After you’ve been through a really hard time, there are these incredible peaks of euphoria, these moments of almost uncontrollable joy, which you’re almost suspicious of.”

“Best Day of My Life” is the first single from Odell as he embarks on his independent journey. The 31-year-old ended his major label record deal in 2021 and begins a new chapter of his career.

“I feel so free, so liberated to be an independent artist,” Odell says. “Honestly there’s a huge amount of relief in this music, of just getting to do exactly what I want to do. I wanted to not cram in as many hooks as I could, not have the chorus at the front of the song, just create an environment where people can sit with the music and breathe.”

In addition, Odell will continue his North American tour on March 31 in Vancouver, BC, making stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Chicago before wrapping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 21. Odell will then continue on to Europe at a later date.

TOM ODELL’S NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:



03/31 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

04/01 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

04/02 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

04/04 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

04/06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

04/08 – Salt Lake City, UT – Grand Room

04/09 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre

04/11 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar

04/12 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

04/14 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

04/15 – Montreal, QB – Olympia

04/16 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

04/19 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

04/20 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

04/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

Photo by Sophie Green