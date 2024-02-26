The National and The War On Drugs Announce Co-Headlining Tour in 2024

It’s a big day for fans of The National and The War On Drugs! The alt-indie bands are going to co-headline a widespread tour across North America later this year. The bands will also be supported by indie-pop band Lucius for all dates except for the Mexico City date. The National and The War On Drugs Tour 2024 will cover Canada, the United States, and Mexico.
Videos by American Songwriter
The tour will kick off on September 12 in Gilford, New Hampshire at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. Assuming no additional tour dates are added, it will end on October 10 in Mexico City, Mexico at Palacio De Los Deportes.
Getting tickets is pretty straightforward for this tour. Fans can access the presale event via Ticketmaster on February 28 with the code “ENERGY”. General on-sale will start on March 1st. Fans can also get tickets through Stubhub. Stubhub is a great resource for those who want to try finding cheaper tickets, or any tickets after a particular tour date has sold out.
This is going to be a killer tour, so don’t wait around to get your hands on tickets!
The National and The War On Drugs Tour 2024 Upcoming Dates
September 12 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
September 13 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
September 14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
September 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 17 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for Performing Arts
September 19 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
September 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
September 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
September 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
September 25 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
September 26 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
September 28 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live
October 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
October 02 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
October 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
October 06 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
October 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
October 10 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio De Los Deportes
Photo by Rick Kern
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.