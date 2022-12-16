Zach Bryan Teases the Return of “The Belting Bronco” YouTube Series

Country sensation du jour, Zach Bryan, has teased the return of his YouTube series, “The Belting Bronco,” with a stunning performance.

Joined by friend and collaborator, Charles Wesley Godwin, the “Sun to Me” artist took to Twitter to give fans a little taste of what to expect from the coming episode. “belting bronco is back,” is all the post’s caption read.

The minute-long clip sees the star alongside Godwin as they belt out their latest collaborative tune, “Jamie,” featured on Bryan’s critically acclaimed EP, Summertime Blues, a collection that followed Bryan’s 34-song album, American Heartbreak, just weeks after it dropped. The preview also captures Bryan’s band playing along outside the Bronco as vehicles go by.

Well I’ll go tonight boys, I don’t mean no harm / I just miss my lovin’ lady and layin’ in her arms, the pair sing as Oklahoma flashes by the windows.

Get a glimpse of their haunting performance below.

belting bronco is back pic.twitter.com/9IZp2dBvlM — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) December 14, 2022

In “The Belting Bronco” series, Bryan invites musical guests for a ride in the back of his classic Ford Bronco where they perform some of their hits as they drive through the star’s native Oklahoma. Previous guests have included Tyler Childers, Kat Hasty, Abby Peyton, Slade Coulter, and more.

Bryan recently wrapped his sold-out American Heartbreak Tour and is currently wrapping his breakout year with a number of successes under his belt. Closing out 2022 with his first-ever GRAMMY nomination, Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” is in the running for “Best Country Solo Performance” alongside fellow stars Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Willie Nelson.

The artist is already planning for an even bigger 2023 with several headlining festival dates on his calendar, a live album from his show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in the works, and a full-length collection of new music rumored to be arriving in the new year.

Photo courtesy of Warner Records