The White Buffalo Premieres Artful Music Videos from New Album

Jake Smith, professionally known as The White Buffalo, dropped his latest album, Year of the Dark Horse, last month. The entire LP was a change for the normally acoustic-driven performer, a stark contrast from his usual strum-and-vocal combo. It’s an album that throws genre out the window and, in turn, sees oddities abound.
Smith has captured Year of the Dark Horse perfectly in the album’s accompanying music videos. An album broken up by the changing of the seasons, he premiered three videos at a time almost like acts in a play, or seasons in a year. The new trio of clips for the songs, “Love Will Never Come/Spring’s Song,” “C’mon Come Up Come Out,” and “She Don’t Know That I Lie,” represents spring into summer. The videos, directed by C.W Robert Mihlberger, are taken from a companion art film based on the record.
Full of dazzling dramatics, spacey synths, thundering beats, and guttural vocals, watch “Love Will Never Come/Spring’s Song,” below.
The video for “C’mon Come Up Come Out” shows the artist goofily grooving to the soft, shuffling tune. Get a glimpse at the artist’s T-shirt collection in the clip, below.
A bedsheet-clad ghost haunts parks and package stores in the ominously, vaudevillian tune, “She Don’t Know That I Lie.” Try not to get spooked by the music video, below.
The new set of videos follows the previously released Act I set, “Winter into Spring,” which includes the songs “Not Today,” “Winter Act 2,” and “Kingdom For A Fool.”
Courtesy Prime PR Group