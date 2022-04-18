The Who Performs “Behind Blue Eyes” on Colbert in Support of Teenage Cancer Trust

The Who played a stunning orchestral version of their classic song “Behind Blue Eyes” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last weekend (April 15). The performance was recorded from Royal Albert Hall in London, where the band was playing for the Teenage Cancer Trust. With a full orchestra backing, the rendition of The Who’s 1971 hit blew away audiences in both London and New York.

The performance benefited Teen Cancer America, an organization founded by Who members Robert Daltry and Pete Townshend in 2012. The organization helps meet the needs of teenage cancer patients by funding grants and supporting the hospitals and families taking care of teen cancer patients. In addition to the philanthropic impact of the performance, Daltry and Townshend also celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the organization.

To celebrate @TeenCancerUSA 10th anniversary, The Who will be performing on @colbertlateshow The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight, Friday, April 15th. pic.twitter.com/NL0QuLVI0B — The Who (@TheWho) April 15, 2022

The band’s performance on Colbert comes ahead of their 2022 tour, The Who Hits Back. The North American tour will kick off in Florida this Friday (April 22). Between April and November, The Who will play over 40 shows across the United States and Canada.

As the band’s first time touring since the pandemic hit, Daltry and Townshend are thrilled to be back on the road. “Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege,” Daltry said. “This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around.”

He continued, “So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

