“There Was Something Missing”: Robert Earl Keen Is Keeping the Road Going After Publically Retiring

With “a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness,” Texas country legend Robert Earl Keen announced his retirement from touring in January 2022. The 68-year-old singer-songwriter took his final bow on Sept. 5, 2022, at John T. Floore Country Store in Helotes, Texas. It was the end of an era—or so we thought. Last year, Keen released his concept box album Western Chill, and has continued to play shows in 2024. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Houston-born artist opened up about his plans to keep the party going.

Videos by American Songwriter

Robert Earl Keen: “Turns Out, the Road Wasn’t Done With Me Yet”

For years, Robert Earl Keen balked at even the slightest suggestion that he take a break from music. “I said, ‘Here’s what’s going to happen. Unless you see my body out there on that sidewalk, and I’m not breathing, and I’m dead and you can’t find a pulse, then we’re going to keep playing until we get to the end,’” he told Rolling Stone. “And, I have to say, today, that was a mistake.”

Deciding to focus on his sobriety, “The Road Goes On Forever” hitmaker was surprised to discover that his recovery re-ignited that creative spark. He’s written “about a hundred poems” since then, and he is eager to continue sharing that work with his fans.

[RELATED: Robert Earl Keen Discusses ‘Western Chill’ and His Brief Return to Touring: Exclusive]

“Sobriety brought me clarity, and with it, the spark to create Western Chill—a project that let my band and me stretch our creative muscles in ways we hadn’t before,” Keen wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Nov. 19.) “Now I’m back on stage, playing for the pure joy of it. The road goes on, and so does the music.”

Keen Is Opening For Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers is gearing up for his biggest tour to date, and he’s bringing the legendary Robert Earl Keen with him.

Keen will open for Childers’ On The Road tour on June 10, 2025, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The “Whenever Kindness Fails” singer is among a star-studded lineup of special guests, including Wynonna Judd, Charley Crockett, the Hold Steady, and more.

Featured image by Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock