3 Male Classic Rock Singers Who Released No. 1 Records in 1980

There are certain time periods in the history of American music that are talked about a great deal. The late 60s, the early 90s, the mid-70s. These are times that are etched into our minds in definitional ways. But there are other times that aren’t so identifiable in the collective consciousness. Years like 1980, for example.

Below, we wanted to examine that very crucial calendar year, however. We wanted to look at three classic rock artists who released albums at the dawn of the 80s—three artists who all saw their records hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. Let’s give them some shine, shall we? Indeed, these are three classic rock frontmen who released No. 1 LPs in 1980.

‘Glass Houses’ by Billy Joel (1980)

Billy Joel had a way of entering his audience’s souls. Some have it, some don’t. And Joel certainly had it. With his sublime musicianship, stalwart singing, and effervescent energy, he could simply captivate. And captivate he did on his 1980 LP, Glass Houses, which includes tunes like “You May Be Right” and “Don’t Ask Me Why”. The LP, which hit No. 1 on the Top 200 upon its release, remains a classic amongst Joel’s extensive catalog.

‘The River’ by Bruce Springsteen (1980)

Released near the end of the year, Bruce Springsteen’s rocking double-LP, The River, went No. 1 in November of 1980. The work, which included lasting songs like “Independence Day” and “Hungry Heart”, helped to set up Springsteen for success for the rest of the decade. Indeed, thanks to his significant contributions to rock in the 80s, The Boss remains one of the seminal figures of the time period, one of the people you first think of when you consider the eclectic decade.

‘Against The Wind’ by Bob Seger (1980)

If you were to grab 20 people off the street and ask them about the biggest names in rock, few might have Bob Seger on the tips of their tongues. But when you get down to brass tacks, Bob Seger is essential to the history of the sound. Case in point: his No. 1 album, Against The Wind, from 1980. You could put it on, close your eyes, and believe you were listening to the Platonic Ideal of rock. And you’d likely be right!

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns