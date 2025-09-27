These 3 Nostalgic Songs From the 1960s Will Bring You Back to Your First Love

Ah, the 1960s. If you were a teenager or young adult during that decade, you got to enjoy some of the best songs for a puppy love playlist. I think the following love songs from the 1960s are just a few of the finest to ever hit the charts. And if you had a crush or fell in love for the first time in the 60s, these songs were probably on your regular rotation. Let’s take a look!

“Something” by The Beatles

This one is a little bit on the nose, but I couldn’t leave it off. “Something” is one of The Beatles’ most memorable tunes. It’s a clear ode to the women that each of the Fab Four loved. It’s a very beautiful song from Abbey Road, and one of George Harrison’s finest contributions to the band’s discography. “Something” was released in 1969 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart that very year.

“(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Now this is one of the best love songs of the 1960s. When I think of the incomparable Aretha Franklin, I think of this classic tune. “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” was released in 1967. This song is one of the most memorable soul tunes of the decade. It made it all the way to No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart and ranked even higher on the R&B chart, too. This song is all about how being in love can really make someone feel their best.

“I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher

Released by then-husband-and-wife duo Sonny & Cher, “I Got You Babe” has to be one of the most memorable love songs of the 1960s. This song was penned by Sonny Bono and released in 1965. It’s a folky pop sort of tune, and it hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 within just a couple of months of its release.

“I Got You Babe” has been covered countless times through the years by everyone from Etta James to UB40. I can see why. Not only is it a fine ode to love, but it’s an unbelievably catchy tune that is just so much fun to sing. There is probably a couple somewhere out there, drunkenly singing this song together at karaoke over a shared microphone. An absolute classic.

Photo by Hullabaloo Archive/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images