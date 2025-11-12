These 3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s Had Even Better Whole Albums

One-hit wonders were everywhere in the 1980s. Many of them were massively underrated artists who deserved many more than just one major hit. In fact, the following three one-hit wonders from the 1980s had even better full albums from which their sole hit singles came.

T’Pau

T’Pau remains so underrated to me. They didn’t get enough love in the late 1980s with the new wave delights. And they certainly don’t get enough love today. This pop-rock band wouldn’t be considered a one-hit wonder outfit in the UK or Ireland, as they continued to chart well across the pond well into the 1990s. However, the 1987 debut single “Heart And Soul” was technically their only charting single in the US. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album that houses that single, Bridge Of Spies, is a really solid piece of work that’s worth at least one thorough listen.

Bobby McFerrin

Bobby McFerrin has put out a lot of amazing music throughout his career, but his only major hit on the Hot 100 was the 1988 reggae-pop classic, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”. None of his other singles charted, except for “Thinkin’ About Your Body”, which made it to No. 46 in the UK. “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” topped the Hot 100 in 1988 and did similarly well on other charts. And if you haven’t listened to the album it comes from, Simple Pleasures, you’re really missing out. This jazz-pop record with a focus on vocals over instrumentation is a delight. A few noteworthy tracks include “Come To Me” and a cover of The Beatles’ gem, “Drive My Car”.

Modern English

“I Melt With You” is one of the most instantly recognizable post-punk songs of the 1980s, and Modern English are (unfortunately) considered one-hit wonders in the United States. That song was their only song to make it to the Top 40 of the Mainstream Rock chart in the US, where it peaked at No. 7. “I Melt With You” also made it to No. 78 on the Hot 100 chart, and their 1990 re-recording of the song did slightly better at No. 76. You really need to listen to After The Show to get a feel for how underrated this group was. They really deserved more success on this side of the pond, in my opinion.

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images