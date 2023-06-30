Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj Cover Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” on ‘Pink Tape’

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape is finally here. Three years removed from their previous solo album Eternal Atake (2020), and following a grueling, months-long rollout, Uzi’s third studio album was released on June 30. Likely their most adventurous and versatile full-length effort to date, the Philadelphia rapper’s LP contains a handful of songs that have heavy pop, rock and punk influences.

Whether it be the System of a Down cover on “CS,” the WWE-inspired interpolation of The Rising Sun by CFO$ on “Nakamura,” or the Bring Me The Horizon guest appearance on “Werewolf,” Uzi made sure to pay homage to his music idols of genres, instead of just utilizing his patented trap music sound. The most intriguing sample on the album, though, likely came on Pink Tape‘s 11th song “Endless Fashion,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

As their third-ever collaboration, coming after “Froze” with Meek Mill in 2016 and “The Way Life Goes (Remix)” in 2017, “Endless Fashion” sees Uzi and Minaj rap and harmonize over a beat that samples the melody from Eiffel 65’s 1999 smash hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee).” Practically using the same instrumental, Uzi and Minaj’s back-and-forth chorus employs the same flow that the Italian pop band used back in the day.

(Lil Uzi Vert)

I sold my soul for Chrome Heart mixed with Carhartt

Yes, I’m splashin’ in fashion, I can’t take no loss

I rock Junya on wannabes, I got no heart

I put Endless to denim on rims on my car

(Nicki Minaj)

I got a Republican doctor

Make my ass great again, MAGA

Upon the song’s initial release in November 1999, “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” would go on to peak at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 3 on Italy’s Federazione Industria Musicale Italiana chart. Certified platinum in Italy and 13 other countries, Eiffel 65 ‘s magnum opus would earn multiple successful remixes in the years following, such as Flume’s in 2020.

