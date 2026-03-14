Motörhead Guitarist Phil Campbell Passes Away at 64 After “Long and Courageous Battle in Intensive Care”

Former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has passed away following a “complex major operation.” He was 64.

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Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons shared the news via a statement on social media.

:It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation,” the statement reads.

“Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as “Bampi.” He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever.

“We kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time.”

In 2015, following Motörhead’s disbandment, Campbell decided to form Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons with his sons Todd, Dane, and Tyla. The band has since opened for acts like Hawkwind, Guns N’ Roses, Saxon, and Airbourne. They released an EP and three studio albums.

Campbell was a guitarist for Motörhead from 1984 to 2015 and acted as the group’s sole guitarist from 1995 on. He played on 16 of the group’s albums. In an Instagram statement, Motörhead described Phil as someone who “loved life and lived it with great joy.”

“Much love and RIP Phil. The world has just lost an enormous beam of light, and we are devastated,” the band shared.

Longtime Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee also took to social media to comment on the death of his friend.

“He was the funniest guy I have ever known and the best rock guitar player I have ever played with,” Dee wrote. “His vibe and feel for rock music were outstanding. We wrote 12 studio albums together, and he never stopped surprising me with his extreme talent. Most of all, I will miss hanging out with the nicest guy you could ever meet. My family and I send our thoughts to Phil’s family. I truly wish them all the best for the future, and I will be right here if they ever need anything.”

Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images