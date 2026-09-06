These 4 Songs by Dan Seals Still Sound Like Pure Country Gold

Dan Seals was just 61 years old when he passed away in 2009, leaving behind a rich legacy in country music. Among his many, many great songs are these four tunes, which all still sound like country music gold today.

“Meet Me In Montana”

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“Meet Me In Montana”, a duet with Marie Osmond, came out in 1985. The song appears on Seals’ Won’t Be Blue Anymore album. It is also part of Osmond’s There’s No Stopping Your Heart record.

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Written by Paul Davis, “Meet Me In Montana” says, “Won’t you meet me in Montana / I wanna see the mountains in your eyes / Woah, woah, I had all of this life I can handle / Meet me underneath that big Montana sky.“

Seals and Osmond won a CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year, thanks to this song.

“Big Wheels In The Moonlight”

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“Big Wheels In The Moonlight” was written by Seals and Bob McDill. A No. 1 hit for Seals, “Big Wheels In The Moonlight” pays tribute to hard-working truck drivers. It is on his Rage On record.

Out in 1988, the song says in part, “She was going through all the gears / And headed out to who knows where / I fell asleep ‘most every night / Dreaming about big wheels in the moonlight.”

“Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)”

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Also on Won’t Be Blue Anymore is “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)”. Arguably one of his most popular songs, Seals also wrote “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” with McDill.

“Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” is about a woman who chooses to be a rodeo star, leaving her husband and child behind. The chorus ends with, “And oh the crowd will always love you / But as for me I’ve come to know / Everything that glitters is not gold.”

“Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” was first released in 1985. In 2025, Luke Bryan released a duet version of this song with Seals.

“God Must Be A Cowboy”

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Seals’ first Top 10 single, “God Must Be A Cowboy” is on Rebel Heart. Out in 1984, Seals is the sole writer of “God Must Be A Cowboy”.

“God Must Be A Cowboy” says, “And I think God must be a cowboy at heart / He made wide open spaces from the start / He made grass and trees and mountains / And a horse to be a friend / And trails to lead old cowboys home again.”

“God Must Be A Cowboy” is Seals’ first Top 10 single.

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