These 4 Songs From 1970 Would Sound Even Better Remade Today

Rock music has seen a lot of changes and evolution since 1970. In 1970, at the start of a new decade, technology, sounds, and trends were not at all like they are today. These are four songs that came out in 1970, but are so good, they would sound even better if they were remade today.

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“Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” by Stevie Wonder

Likely, almost anyone can still sing along to the chorus of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” by Stevie Wonder. The song is the title track of a record that was also released in 1970. Wonder wrote “Signed, Sealed Delivered I’m Yours” with Lee Garrett, Syreeta Wright, and Lula Mae Hardaway.

A song that is about determining to turn a new leaf after straying, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” says, “Like a fool, I went and stayed too long / Now I’m wondering if your love’s still strong / Ooh, baby, here I am / Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours / Then that time I went and said goodbye / Now I’m back and not ashamed to cry / Ooh, baby, here I am / Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours.”

“Who’ll Stop The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Who’ll Stop The Rain” is on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Cosmo’s Factory record. Written by band member John Fogerty, the song says, “I went down Virginia / Seeking shelter from the storm / Caught up in the fable / I watched the tower grow / Five-year plans and new deals / Wrapped in golden chains / And I wonder / Still, I wonder / Who’ll stop the rain.”

Fogerty was inspired to write “Who’ll Stop The Rain” after attending Woodstock.

“I was at Woodstock 1969, I think,” Fogerty recalls (via Far Out). “It was a nice event. I’m a California kid. I went up there and saw a whole bunch of really nice young people. Hairy. Colorful. It started to rain, and got really muddy, and then half a million people took their clothes off! Boomer generation, making its presence known, I guess. Anyway, then I went home and wrote this song.”

“We’ve Only Just Begun” by The Carpenters

The Carpenters, made up of siblings Karen Carpenter and Richard Carpenter, include “We’ve Only Just Begun” on their sophomore album, Close To You. The sweet love song is written by Paul Williams and Roger Nichols. It is the duo’s second consecutive No. 1 single.

“We’ve Only Just Begun” says, “Before the rising sun we fly / So many roads to choose / We start out walking and learn to run / And yes, we’ve just begun.“

“All Right Now” by Free

“All Right Now” is Free’s first Top 10 single, and one of the band’s biggest hits. On their Fire And Water record, band members Andy Fraser and Paul Rodgers wrote “All Right Now”.

A bit of a nonsensical song, in the best way possible, “All Right Now” says, “I said, ‘Hey, what’s your name? / Maybe we can see things the same / Now don’t you wait, or hesitate / Let’s move before they raise the parking rate.’ All right now, baby, it’s all right now. / All right now, baby, it’s all right now.”

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