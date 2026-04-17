Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Says He’s Ready To Tour and Record With the Band Again: “We’ve Just Got To Find a New Drummer” (Exclusive)

Pearl Jam hasn’t played live since wrapping up its Dark Matter World Tour on May 18, 2025, in Pittsburgh. About two months later, drummer Matt Cameron announced he was leaving the grunge legends after 27 years behind the kit.

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Co-founding Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready was recently interviewed by American Songwriter, and he reported that he’s looking forward to playing live and recording with his famous band again. A major obstacle, though, is that the group hasn’t found a replacement for Cameron yet.

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“I think I’m kind of done with the break,” McCready said. “I would love to get out and play again, you know. … I’m ready to go out again whenever, you know, or start working on another record. We’ve just got to find a new drummer, you know? We don’t have one.”

As for where Pearl Jam is regarding the drummer search, Mike noted, “We’re in the process of just talking about it, and figuring out what our next move is. … I don’t have anything concrete to tell you, because I don’t know right now. … We move very, very slowly, and then when something happens, we move quickly. So, right now, we’re kind of in our slow phase, like our Jurassic.”

Regarding whether the band has been working on material for a follow-up to its 2024 studio album, Dark Matter, McCready explained, “We’re all texting and emailing and talking to each other, and, you know, throwing out ideas here and there, but there’s nothing solid as of yet.”

He added, “[I]f and when we finally get a drummer, we’re gonna all get in a room together and just start creating new stuff.”

More About Pearl Jam Writing New Songs

McCready also pointed out that all of Pearl Jam’s members are likely “writing all the time.” He added, “[Guitarist] Stone [Gossard] always does. Everyone does.”

As for himself, Mike noted that lately he’s been mainly focused on his recently announced graphic novel and companion rock opera, Farewell To Seasons. The multimedia project, which will be released in October, can be pre-ordered now.

McCready pointed out, though, “[W]hen it comes time for Pearl Jam, I’ll put on that hat and start working on that.”

About Pearl Jam’s Last Tour with Cameron

Reflecting on Pearl Jam’s latest outing, Mike told American Songwriter, “The Dark Matter tour was a really fun, exciting kind of a longer tour for us. And as we get older, it kind of kicks my ass more. So, it took a couple months to like go, ‘S—, what was that?’”

He continued, “And it was a successful and fun tour and, you know, Matt’s last tour. … [I] kind of knew at part of that, that was gonna happen. So, there was a heavy heart within that, but also emotionally significant and a fun tour. … It took me a while to come off of it, and I think the other guys too.”

(Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)