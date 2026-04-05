These Are 3 of the Best Girl Bands From the 90s

There are bands with men and women, and there are often bands with only male members. But there are also several girl bands that have also had big hits, including these three groups that started in the 90s.

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Destiny’s Child

In 1998, Destiny’s Child released their eponymous freshman album. The group, made up of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, emerged from their former group, Girl’s Tyme, which included Beyoncé, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett. The latter two members split over differences with the band’s manager, Matthew Knowles, also Beyoncé’s father.

Undeterred, the remaining two members added Williams, and they quickly hit their stride. “No, No, No” became their debut release and first platinum-selling hit. The song was followed by “Bills, Bills, Bills”, “Say My Name”, and other hit singles.

In 2006, Destiny’s Child disbanded, with the three members all pursuing solo careers.

The Bangles

The Bangles, made up of Susanna Hoffs. Debbi Peterson, Vicki Peterson, and Annette Zilinskas released their debut All Over The Place record in 1984. The project didn’t have any hits, but by the time their sophomore Different Light record was released, the group hit their stride, with “Manic Monday” from Different Light becoming their first Top 5 single.

The Bangles followed that with several more hits, including “Walk Like An Egyptian“. A four-week No. 1 hit for them, it also became the beginning of the end for the girl band, who found the fame and notoriety too much for them to handle.

The Bangles’ final No. 1 single is “Eternal Flame”. Out in 1989, the group disbanded that same year.

The Spice Girls

One of the most popular girl bands of all time, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham formed The Spice Girls in 1994 in London, England. They went by the names Baby Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Ginger Spice, and Posh Spice, respectively.

Their first record, Spice, includes “Wannabe”, a multi-platinum, multi-week No. 1 hit for the group.

“Wannabe” was followed by numerous other hits, including “Say You’ll Be There”, “2 Become 1”, “Viva Forever”, and “Goodbye”.

In 1998, Halliwell left The Spice Girls. It was the beginning of the end, with the group disbanding by 2001.

“When Geri left the group, it was bad,” Mel B recalls (via Grazia). “She left on my birthday and didn’t tell anybody. She just didn’t show up. We had the rest of the tour, the American part of the tour to continue.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic