Morgan Wallen Concertgoer Faces Up to 40 Years in Prison After Disturbing Incident at His Show

Troy Grevelding and his family expected an unforgettable night when they purchased tickets to see Morgan Wallen in concert on July 18. Entertaining thousands of screaming fans at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the country singer even invited Ella Langley to open the night. Although Grevelding was a fan of Wallen, his night quickly turned into a nightmare when he noticed an individual urinating on him and his family. Sickened by the incident, the family sought help from law enforcement, leading to the arrest of Jayson Reed.

Nearly a month after the mishap, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced that they had apprehended Reed on August 12. According to a statement, “At the conclusion of the investigation and in consultation with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, MDTA Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging 33-year-old Jayson Reed with four counts of second-degree assault, public urination, and other related offenses.”

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Now in custody, Reed will stay in North Carolina until authorities are able to extradite him to Maryland. According to Consequence, “the man faces four second-degree assault charges and a maximum of 40 years imprisonment.”

As for Grevelding, he remained in contact with the Senior VP of Operations and Customer Experience at M&T Bank Stadium. For Grevelding and the rest of his family, they hoped that the individual would be held accountable for his actions.

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Morgan Wallen Concert Ended With Fan’s Wife “Peed All Over”

Recalling that night, Grevelding noted how Reed appeared intoxicated before Wallen even took the stage. It was at that moment that his wife turned to him. “My wife says to me, ‘Whatever that man’s doing, is all over my leg.’ And at that same time, I was kind of, like, standing on an angle, so I just kind of like, look over my right shoulder, and at that point, dude, his pants are completely down.”

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Completely stunned by what he was witnessing, Grevelding added, “And I don’t care what he was doing because I was getting peed all over, my wife was getting peed all over, [and] my 8-year-old niece was getting peed on.”

Considering the alleged actions of Reed to be “sickening,” Grevelding remained determined to see the matter through. While the incident turned a night of country music into an unforgettable experience for all the wrong reasons, Reed now faced several charges.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)