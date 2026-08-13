Miranda Lambert Shocks Fans With Two Country Superstars During Full Throttle Saloon Performance

Taking place over ten days, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally welcomed hundreds of thousands of people to South Dakota. Besides bikes, food, and drinks, the event brought in top talent like Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Nickelback, Ozzy Osbourne, and countless others. But on Tuesday night, the lights turned to Miranda Lambert. Although on the verge of releasing her latest album, Crisco, in October, the hitmaker decided to share the stage when she introduced not just Lainey Wilson but Gretchen Wilson.

With Sturgis generating over 800 million in annual revenue thanks to the event, organizers focused on snagging some of the biggest names in music. When entertaining fans at the Full Throttle Saloon, Lambert left the crowd shocked when she welcomed both Wilson and Wilson. Among the songs they performed together was Gretchen’s 2004 hit “Redneck Woman.”

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While a fitting choice given the venue, Gretchen switched the lyrics to highlight Wilson’s rise in country music. “I know all the words to every Lainey Wilson song.” Among the other tracks were “Drink (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” and “Good Horses.”



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Miranda Lambert Teases ‘Crisco’ With Love Letter To Famed Hollywood Hotel

Aside from fans praising the surprise performance, Lambert had more to celebrate as she will release her newest album, Crisco, on October 2. Only a few months away, the singer had already teased the project with the singles “Till The Going’s Gone” and “A Song To Sing,” featuring Chris Stapleton.

Continuing to promote the album, Lambert added another single to the list with “Sunset Marquis.” Inspired by the famed West Hollywood Hotel, the singer admitted, “I’ve been staying at the Sunset Marquis for close to 20 years. Every time I’m there, you never know who you’re going to run into or what kind of memories you’re going to make. It has this timeless energy that feels like stepping into another era.”

Keeping the iconic hotel at the forefront when writing the lyrics, Lambert insisted, “I wanted listeners to be able to close their eyes and feel like they were there with us – to see it, smell it and experience the magic that’s made the Sunset Marquis such a special place for so many years.”

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As Lambert prepared to enter a new era with Crisco, she made sure to celebrate country music’s past and present along the way. Bringing Gretchen and Wilson together at Sturgis gave fans a surprise that stretched across generations of country music.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)