Watch Ritchie Blackmore Make Surprise Return to Deep Purple After 33 Years

With his career dating back to the 1960s, Ritchie Blackmore left his mark on bands like the Outlaws, Rainbow, and Blackmore’s Night. But among the chapters of his legacy, nothing compared to being a founding member of Deep Purple. As his time with the group included creative differences and personal clashes, Blackmore eventually left. And over the recent years, the musician had been riddled with health problems. But even that couldn’t stop him from standing on stage with Deep Purple for a rendition of “Smoke on the Water.”

For the first time in over three decades, Blackmore returned to Deep Purple. Before fans got excited, the musician wasn’t joining the lineup permanently. Sadly, the musician suffered from arthritis, heart complications, and a severe vertigo attack. Having to cancel all his tour dates due to his health, fans at the Jones Beach Theater received a special treat when Ian Gillan and Blackmore reunited.

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Following the performance, Gillan discussed the special performance and getting to collaborate with Blackmore once again. “I’ve gotta say something. A couple of days ago, I got a message. A couple of days ago, I got a message from a local lad. I got a letter from this man saying, ‘I only live around the corner. Do you mind if I come and jam with you?’” That person just happened to be Blackmore.

[RELATED: Ex-Deep Purple Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor From the National GUITAR Museum]

Ritchie Blackmore Praises Simon McBride And Steve Morse

Welcoming him with open arms, Gillan explained how grateful he was for the experience. “And I tell you, it was an absolute pleasure to have back on stage the founder member, the great legend, the immortal Ritchie Blackmore. Thanks, Ritchie. I have to say it was a great pleasure. I’ll see you in the bar.”

Although Blackmore was eventually replaced when he departed, the guitarist had nothing but praise for those who followed him. That included Steve Morse and Simon McBride. “Simon is a very good guitar player. As was, and is, Steve Morse, is a great guitar player.”

While Blackmore’s health kept him away from the road in recent years, his surprise appearance offered fans a rare glimpse of the guitarist alongside the band he helped create. And after more than three decades apart, hearing Blackmore play “Smoke on the Water” with Deep Purple was a piece of rock history.

(Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)